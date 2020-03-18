The Debate
Coronavirus Crisis: J&K Administration Imposes Section 144 Of CrPC In Anantnag District

Law & Order

The administration has imposed Section 144 in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Wednesday to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

J&K

The administration has imposed Section 144 in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Wednesday to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic. District Magistrate Bashir Ahmed Dar imposed the ban on the assembly of five or more people in any place and it will remain in place for a period of 1 month, according to an order. 

The order copy reads, "It has been declared as a pandemic by the World Health Organization, It has affected several countries and few cases have also been spotted in India. Whereas, necessary precautions with regarding to prevention and control of COVID-19, have already been undertaken by the District Administration, Police and health authorities: and Whereas, COVID-19 has a pattern of transmission at a rapid rate".

Section 144 imposed

The order elaborates, "In case prescribed preventive protocols including avoiding mass gathering etc are not strictly followed. Now. therefore in view of the above mentioned facts. In exercise of the powers vested under Section 144 of CrPC, do here, impose restrictions over the assembly, gathering of more than 05 persons at any public place across entire District Anantnag including all towns and villages with immediate effect for a period of one month." "Any violation of this order by any person shall invite action under IPC, " the order adds.

Read the full order here:

