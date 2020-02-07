Manish Sisodia Breaks Silence On The Arrest Of OSD, Says 'CBI Should Punish Him Severely'

Breaking silence, Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday welcomed the move of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on the arrest of the Officer on Special Duty (OSD). Taking to the micro-blogging site, Sisodia demanded that the officer must be punished severely. He also mentioned that he himself has caught corrupt officers in his five-year tenure.

In his tweet, Sisodia said, "I have come to know that the CBI has arrested a GST inspector taking bribe. This officer was also posted in my office as OSD. The CBI should immediately punish him severely. I have got many such corrupt officials caught in the last 5 years."

मुझे पता चला है कि सीबीआई ने एक GST इन्स्पेक्टर को रिश्वत लेते हुए गिरफ़्तार किया है. यह अधिकारी मेरे ऑफ़िस में बतौर OSD भी तैनात था. सीबीआई को उसे तुरंत सख़्त से सख़्त सजा दिलानी चाहिए. ऐसे कई भ्रष्टाचारी अधिकारी मैंने ख़ुद पिछले 5 साल में पकड़वाए है. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) February 7, 2020

READ | Manish Sisodia's 'clean Water Theory' Inspires Hilarious #ScientistSisodia Memes

OSD arrested by CBI

The CBI on Thursday arrested a Delhi government officer understood to be the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in an alleged bribery case of Rs 2 lakh, officials said. Gopal Krishna Madhav was arrested in a late-night operation for allegedly receiving a bribe of over Rs 2 lakh in a matter related to GST, they said.

Madhav was immediately taken to the CBI headquarters for questioning, the officials said. No involvement of Sisodia in the case has surfaced so far and the investigation is going on, sources said. Madhav was posted in the office of Sisodia in 2015, the officials said. The arrest comes two days before the crucial Delhi assembly election.

READ | 'Kejriwal & Sisodia Stunned,' Says BJP As Amit Shah Takes Up 'visit Delhi Schools' Invite

Delhi election

New Delhi will go to polls in a single-phase on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11. The last day of filing nominations for the candidates was on January 21. The BJP has fielded Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha president Sunil Yadav against Delhi CM Kejriwal from New Delhi constituency, and the Congress has pitted former NSUI Delhi president Ramesh Sabharwal against him. BJP is trying to make advances in the upcoming Assembly elections after the 2015 debacle where it won only 3 seats. During the 2015 elections, AAP won 67 seats out of the 70-seat Assembly.

READ | Manish Sisodia Responds To Hans Raj's 'no Desk' Claim, Says BJP MP Visited Community Hall

READ | Delhi Polls: Gambhir Debunks AAP's Education Claims, Questions Sisodia's Designation