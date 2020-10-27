Court Refuses To Cancel Pradeep Bhandari's Anticipatory Bail Despite Police Arguments

Following Republic TV's Consulting Editor Pradeep Bhandari's illegal custodial interrogation and confiscation of his phones under the guise of summons, the APP representing Mumbai Police made extensive arguments for cancellation of Anticipatory Bail granted to Pradeep Bhandari.

The Mumbai Police argued that Pradeep is not cooperating with the investigation and consistently avoiding participating in the investigation. They further accused the Republic TV reporters of reaching the police station and obstructing the police officers from carrying on with their duty, while the investigation was underway.

However, Republic strongly opposed these contentions and filed a written reply refuting all these allegations made by Mumbai Police.

Court refuses to cancel the anticipatory bail

Pradeep Bhandari was interrogated for more than 8-9 hours and all his three phones were illegally seized by the Mumbai Police. The Court on Tuesday refused to cancel the anticipatory bail and directed Pradeep Bhandari to participate and cooperate in the investigation as stated in the anticipatory bail order.

A specific day and time slot has been fixed for the appearance of Pradeep before the Investigation officer. Furthermore, the court directed that the entire proceedings will be recorded in a CCTV. The matter is now adjourned for November 9, 2020, for final arguments.

Pradeep Bhandari's illegal detention

On October 17, Mumbai police detained Republic Consulting editor Pradeep Bhandari when he presented himself at the Khar police station. This move came inspite of Bhandari being granted anticipatory bail by a Mumbai court. Following a massive uproar, Bhandari was released within moments of being detained.

Bhandari, who left the police station stated that the police have seized his phone, after questioning over 10 hours. He added that the police tried to arrest him, inspite of him being granted anticipatory bail by a court, allegedly citing 'pressure from the top'.

