Manoj Tiwari Questions AAP Govt's Intentions Behind Delaying Justice To Nirbhaya

BJP leader Manoj Tiwari on Sunday lashed out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government on the matter of delay in death sentence to Nirbhaya convicts, accusing it of holding the punishment intentionally and attempting to save the guilty.

Manoj Tiwari alleged that the Delhi government did not issue a prior notice to the four convicts, informing them about the punishment. He said that sending a notice to the guilty would have ensured justice in time.

"For two years, the AAP government held the official notice to convicts through the prison department. What was their intention behind it? Had the government sent an official notice to the guilty about their punishment, the convicts would have applied for necessary mercy petitions before. There would be no question of delay in judgment," the BJP leader said at a press conference in Delhi.

"Lack of police force does not matter"

Manoj Tiwari further slammed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's claim about lack of police force, saying that the prison department falls under the Delhi government's authority, and it has nothing to do with the police force. He condemned the AAP government for causing a delay in judgment.

"The citizens who fear the safety of their daughters and are shaken by incidents of rape, are questioning the Delhi government's intention behind holding the death sentence to rape victims," Manoj Tiwari said. In the Indian political history, no party has made such attempts to delay timely justice to victims and to save the guilty," he added.

The BJP leader also expressed shock over lawyer Indira Jaising's statement about 'forgiving rapists' and said that making such remarks towards a mother who has been waiting for years to get justice, raises serious concerns.

Politics over delay in hanging

On Thursday, both BJP and AAP played blame game politics over the delay in the hanging of the four convicts. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar pointed out that Tihar jail authorities had not notified the convicts of their legal options since 2017, while AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said that the Kejriwal government had immediately rejected the mercy petition. All four convicts have been moved to Jail No. 3 where the hanging is scheduled to take place.

