Maharashtra Sees 6364 New COVID-19 Cases; Uddhav Meets Pawar As Allies Allege 'sidelined'

Amid Maha Vikas Aghadi's internal tiff, Maharashtra reported 6364 new Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 198 deaths. Of these 198 fatalities, 150 have passed away in the past two days and 48 others have succumbed previously. Maharashtra's tally stands at 1,92,990 with 1,04,687 recovered and 8376 fatalities.

Maharashtra: 6364 new cases

As of date, Maharashtra has tested 10,49,277 samples of which 1,92,990 have tested positive - taking the state's positivity rate at 18.39%. With 3515 new recoveries, Maharashtra's recovery rate stands at 54.24%. The state has kept 5,89,448 people in home quarantine while 42,371 are in institutional quarantine.

Coronavirus Live Updates: ICMR aims Aug-15 vaccine launch as India's cases soar to 625544

Uddhav meets Pawar

With rising complaints of NCP and Congress leaders about not being aware of the Uddhav Thackeray-led government's decision to extend the lockdown till July 31, NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar met with the CM at the Balasaheb Thackeray memorial on Friday. Sources state that Pawar was planning to raise this exclusion during his meeting. Both NCP and Congress have accused Uddhav Thackeray of depending more on bureaucrats than his alliance partners, alleging that they were being 'sidelined'.

Mumbai's recovery rate surges to 63% with 5903 discharged in 24 hrs; city tally at 80,262

Navi Mumbai under lockdown

While section 144 has been imposed in the city, areas adjoining Mumbai - the municipal corporations of Thane, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan-Dombivli, Mira-Bhayandar, Ulhansnagar, Panvel and Bhiwandi will be under complete lockdown for ten days from Friday onwards. While Mumbai is still the major contributor to the state's COVID-19 cases, the satellite areas have seen a rapid rise in cases as Thane has seen 793 cases on Thursday - taking its total to 16,877. Kalyan has seen 617 cases on Thursday taking its tally to 9171 cases, Mira Bhayander's tally has passed 4000, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) area's tally stands at 8663.

Maharashtra: Tigress dead in Gorewada rescue centre, second in fortnight

Reports state that non-essential services will not operate during this period, nor will the movement of vehicles for proposes other than medical and essential travel be allowed in Thane. In Mira Bhayandar, the civic authorities have re-imposed a total lockdown, including the closing of shops dealing in essential items, between July 1-10, while Ulhasnagar will lockdown between July 2 and 12. This re-imposition of lockdown comes after CM Udhhav Thackeray empowered DMs to decide to impose lockdown wherever necessary, as he imposed lockdown across the state till July 31.

Sanjay Jha resigns as AIPC Maharashtra chief after being sacked as Congress spokesperson