COVID-19 Lockdown: Delhi Registers A Sharp Decline In Crime Rates As Citizens Stay Indoors

The Delhi Police on Friday revealed that incidents of crime had seen a sharp fall between March 15 and 30 this year, all thanks to the COVID-19 lockdown. While India grapples with the Coronavirus pandemic with soaring cases which have now crossed 2,500, the silver lining in the situation can be found in the falling crime rates amidst the three-week lockdown.

According to the data by Delhi Police, incidents of robbery had fallen by almost 50 percent as compared to 2019 from 109 cases to 53 this year. Similarly, the incidents related to ransom for the child was one in the last year, while no such incident took place this year. Incidents of extortion were 13 last year, however, this year, it was just three.

Apart from this, minor crimes like snatching incidents had also come down from 294 last year to 181 this year. The cases of hurt were 78 in 2019 while it was 27 this year. Burglary incidents witnessed a sharp fall as well, from 126 cases in 2019 to just 55. Cases of kidnapping also witnessed a fall in the month of March from 259 to 150 and cases of abduction fell from 25 to nine this year.

Meanwhile, vehicle and motor theft incidents which were 1,982 last year plummeted to 1,243. On the other hand, the number of fatal accidents which were 48 last year fell to 19. Incidents of house thefts fell from 121 last to 66. Also, incidents of outraging the modesty of women were 144 in 2019. But the figures came down to 72 this year.

(With Agency Inputs)

