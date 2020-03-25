Delhi: 40-yr-old Man Arrested For 'racist' Attack On North East Girl

The Delhi Police have arrested the man who spat on a North East girl after calling her 'Corona' in North West Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar. DCP of North West Delhi, Vijyanta Arya, said that the accused was identified as 40-year-old Gaurav Vohra.

According to reports, the victim was attacked by the accused while she was at a local market on March 22. The incident was highly criticised on social media. The police said the victim was approached and then received her complaint following which an FIR was lodged with the local police station.

"The victim said that the accused was riding on a white colour scooty. She was roaming in the market and didn't know the intention of the accused. She was intercepted by the accused who slowed his scooty down, and before she could understand what was going on, the accused spat 'paan' at her face. The accused also called her Coronavirus," said the police official.

The police lodged an FIR under section 509 (outraging modesty of a woman) of the IPC and a team was roped in to look into the matter. Since the incident drew widespread outrage from across the country, extra efforts were made by the police in the matter. The police team spoke to more than a hundred people to get a clue about the accused.

CCTV evidence

The police also managed to get the CCTV of the incident which has also been accessed by the Republic TV. The scooty which the accused drove was caught on camera and the registration number was spotted, helping police to identify the man.

"Due to intensive checking of CCTV footages and white colour scooty in the area, we identified the accused as Gaurav Vohra (40) a resident of Gurh Mandi, near MCD school, which falls in Model Town. A team was sent to his home and he was apprehended. The scooty was also recovered from him," Vijyanta Arya said.

First denial, then confession

The accused works with a private firm in Anand Parbat area. A Police source said that initially, the accused denied that he was involved in the incident and tried to play a victim card that he was being framed in the matter. Later when he was shown the CCTV footage and was grilled by the cops he broke down and confessed his crime.

The victim was duly informed by the police about the arrest of the accused. Further probe in the matter is on.

