UK: 5-year-old Boy Saves Mother's Life By Dialing The Number On His Toy Ambulance

In a courageous incident which came from Telford, England, a five years old boy named Josh, did smart work to save his mother in an emergency. According to media reports when the little boy was at home, his mother, Caroline went into a diabetic coma. Rather than picking her, Josh spotted a phone number on the side of his toy ambulance and dialed 112 emergency number and then he was connected to a police communications operator, who helped him and his mother.

Soon officials reached Josh’s home and found Josh and his younger brother, along with their unconscious mother lying on the floor. A team of paramedics then gave treatment to Caroline. After this incident kid was praised for his bravery, smartness, and quick-thinking in an emergency.

While Praising young Josh’s endeavor, Telford local policing commander Superintendent Jim Baker reportedly said, force is impressed with boy’s bravery. He also added that the brave boy stayed on the phone while we were able to get to the family's home and make sure his mother gets medical assistance.

Three years old save his friend

In another incident, whose video has surfaced on the internet, a three years old boy is seen saving the life of his friend from drowning in a swimming pool. According to the reports, the three years old has been recognized as Arthur de Oliveira, who is a resident of Itaperuna in Rio de Janeiro. Surprised by this heroic act of the child, the netizens have deemed him as a ‘hero’. The video, which is a CCTV footage, was shared by his mother, Poliana Console de Oliveira.

