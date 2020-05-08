Tamil Nadu: CPI(M) Workers, Protestors Clash With Police Over Sale Of Liquor Amid Lockdown

A scuffle broke out between protestors including the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) workers and police in Madurai, Tamil Nadu on Friday. They were protesting against the Tamil Nadu government's decision to open liquor shops in the state amid the coronavirus lockdown.

#WATCH: Scuffle broke out between protestors including CPI-M workers and Police in Madurai. They were protesting against Tamil Nadu government's decision to open liquor shops in the state amid #CoronavirusLockdown. pic.twitter.com/AaosuCy8ki — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2020

Earlier in the day, another group of women staged a protest in Trichy against the government's decision to open liquor shops in the state.

Tamil Nadu: A group of women stage protest in Trichy against state government's order to open liquor shops in the state amid #CoronavirusLockdown. pic.twitter.com/5ZiCCU1adp — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2020

Tamil Nadu: People stand in queue outside a liquor shop in Salavakkam of Kanchipuram district. State Government has allowed opening of state-run liquor shops from yesterday, except in containment zones. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/P8uffHZWPu — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2020

COVID-19 Situation In Tamil Nadu

According to the data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Tamil Nadu has so far reported 5409 confirmed cases of Coronavirus. With 1547 being cured/ discharged and 37 deaths so far.

