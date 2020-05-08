Last Updated:

Tamil Nadu: CPI(M) Workers, Protestors Clash With Police Over Sale Of Liquor Amid Lockdown

A scuffle broke out between protestors including the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) workers and Police in Madurai, Tamil Nadu on Friday

A scuffle broke out between protestors including the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) workers and police in Madurai, Tamil Nadu on Friday. They were protesting against the Tamil Nadu government's decision to open liquor shops in the state amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Earlier in the day, another group of women staged a protest in Trichy against the government's decision to open liquor shops in the state.

COVID-19 Situation In Tamil Nadu

According to the data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Tamil Nadu has so far reported 5409 confirmed cases of Coronavirus. With 1547 being cured/ discharged and 37 deaths so far.

(With inputs from agency)

 

 

