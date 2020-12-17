CRPF Writes To WB Police Ahead Of Shah's Visit; Highlights Lapses During Attack On Nadda

In a major development, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Thursday wrote to West Bengal Police, seeking the state's cooperation during Home Minister Amit Shah's visit. The CRPF's letter comes as a significant development for the state which had witnessed a severe lapse of security during BJP National President JP Nadda's visit which was followed by an attack on his convoy by TMC-flag bearing goons with bricks and stones.

Highlighting the shocking events of the attack on Nadda on December 10, the CRPF pulled up the West Bengal Police categorically stating that adequate police deployment was not available during the BJP Chief's visit. "During incidents of attack on Nadda, adequate Police deployment was not available," read the letter as per sources.

The CRPF, which is responsible for providing security to VVIPs like Nadda, has now asked the West Bengal Police to make 'proper arrangements' ahead of the Home Minister's visit to the state on December 19-20.

Notably, the Centre and the Mamata Banerjee-led government are on loggerheads over the attack on the BJP President. This, after the MHA asked three IPS officers from the state to report for Central deputation. The three officers - Inspector General (South Bengal) Rajeev Mishra, DIG (Presidency Range) Praveen Kumar Tripathi, and Diamond Harbour SP Bholanath Pandey were in-charge of JP Nadda’s security when his convoy was attacked on its way to Diamond Harbour.

The TMC however, has refused to relieve the officers from duty. Mamata Banerjee has stated that she will not allow the "brazen attempt" by the Centre to "control the State machinery by proxy."

Amit Shah is expected to be in Bengal on December 19 and 20. He will address rallies in at least three districts, including East Midnapore ahead of the 2021 assembly elections. After its limited presence in the politically polarised state for decades, the BJP emerged as the main rival of the ruling TMC in the 2019 general election, winning 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats.

