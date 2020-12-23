Cyber Crime Cracks Down On Online Loan App, Chinese Hand Suspected

Pertaining to the issue of loans by alleged unauthorized loan apps and harassing the victims by the companies, the Cyber Crime Police Station has registered about 16 FIRs against the companies running the Apps through their call centers.

Cyber Crime Police raided 5 Locations

Based on human and technical inputs, the Cyber Crime Police raided 2 locations in Udyog Vihar, Gurgaon, and 3 locations in Hyderabad which were running organized Telle caller centers. These call centers were being used to persuade, harass, and intimidate the loan defaulters. The call centers were being run on behalf of four companies naming Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Hateful Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Pinpoint Technologies, and Nabloom Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Nearly 600 Telle caller were employed in centers at Hyderabad and 500 were employed at Gurgaon. However, 11 heads and important members of these calling centers were arrested by the police.

In a major hook, these callers took instructions from their heads in Indonesia and the entire operation of these loan Apps appears to be run with Chinese nationals at the helm. The investigation also indicated a multi-crore color prediction gaming App scam where crores of rupees were transferred to shell companies that were registered as NBFCs.

During the raids by the cyber crime police at various call centers, police officials have seized nearly 700 laptops, servers, computer systems, and other important materials. Now, further investigation is on to find out the web of technology base, financial transactions, and funding.

