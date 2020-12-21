IPL 2021: Delhi's Chief Of Staff And Auction Mastermind Returns To Hyderabad Franchise

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Delhi IPL franchise's head of cricket operations, team manager and Chief of Staff, Srinath Bhashyam, who was with the franchise for the 2019 and 2020 season has now returned to the Hyderabad franchise. Bhashyam commenced his cricketing career with the Hyderabad IPL team in 2012-13 when they had just been introduced in the IPL. He is now once again set to work for the David Warner-led side in the IPL 2021.
Fantastic couple of years @DelhiCapitals - will cherish the memories. Really excited to be back @SunRisers— Srinath Bhashyam (@srinathb) December 20, 2020
Bhashyam was instrumental in Delhi's success in the last two editions of the IPL. Bhashyam came onboard after the franchise was revamped in 2019 and immediately help them qualify for the playoffs in IPL 2019 after a long gap of seven years where they lost to Chennai in Qualifier 2. He was one of the masterminds in the IPL 2019 auctions alongside head coach Ricky Ponting where the duo helped Delhi build a strong squad with a plethora of young Indian talent.
The following year in 2020, Delhi managed to make it to the final of the Dream11 IPL 2020 which also happened to be the franchise's first final appearance in the league in 12 years. Delhi lost to Mumbai in the final, however, their brilliant cricket enthralled the cricketing community and impressed everyone.
On the other hand, the Hyderabad IPL team who made it to the playoffs in the past two seasons couldn't make it to the final. In IPL 2019, they were knocked out by Delhi in the Eliminator whereas, in IPL 2020, the Orange Army was once again eliminated by Shreyas Iyer's side, however, this time it was in Qualifier 2. The David Warner led team will want to put in better performances in IPL 2021 and Bhashyam is set to play a key role in the franchise's success.
The Delhi franchise is co-owned by an infrastructural company GMR Group and an Indian business conglomerate JSW Group. The two business ventures share a 50% stake in the franchise. It was JSW Sports that purchased 50% stake of Delhi franchise from the GMR Group in 2018 for a reported amount of ₹550 crore. The JSW Group is worth $14 billion (₹100,000 crore) as of 2015.
