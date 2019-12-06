Cyberabad Police:Cell Phone, Power Bank & Watch Of Victim Recovered From Encounter Site

The Cyberabad Police on Friday said that they had recovered the murdered veterinarian's mobile phone, power bank and watch from the crime scene. The police's statement comes after the four accused -- who were arrested for raping and burning the medico on November 27 in the Shamshabad area -- were killed in an encounter earlier today.

Addressing a press conference Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar said, "They were brought here in the morning for the recovery of material objects from the place. Victims mobile phone, power bank, and watch have been recovered from behind the bushes," According to the police, the accused had kept the material object in the place.

Encounter details

"The accused have kept the material object here," said Police Commissioner. The top cop also told that the accused were not handcuffed. "They were not handcuffed. The exchange of fire took place for almost 15 minutes. There were about 10 police personnel there and they all were armed. The accused were also experts and they snatched the arms," said Sajjanar.

Detailing the sequence of events that led to the encounter of all the four accused, he said that the accused were killed in a 'retaliatory' action by the cops after they started attacking the police with stones, sticks, and other materials while they also snatched the weapons of two police personnel and opened fire on them.

"All the four accused got together and they started attacking the police party with stones, sticks, and other materials and also snatched away weapons from two of our officers and started firing," said Sajjanar at a press conference. According to the Commissioner of Police (CP), the police officials maintained restraint and asked them to surrender but the accused continued firing on the police, after which the police fired in retaliation, killing the accused.

All 4 Hyderabad rape accused killed

Earlier in the day, the Cyberabad police confirmed that all four accused in the Hyderabad gang rape and murder case were gunned down by the police when they allegedly tried to escape. When the accused tried to flee snatching the police's weapon, police shot them 100 m away from the spot - killing all four accused. A magisterial probe has been ordered into the encounter, as per sources. The accused had raped a 27-year old veterinary doctor and then burnt her under a culvert in Hyderabad.

(with ANI inputs)