Deep Sidhu Sent To 7-day Police Custody In Connection With 26 January Violence

In a big development, Punjabi actor-singer Deep Sidhu, who was arrested by the Delhi Police earlier today, has been remanded to 7-day police custody by a Delhi Court on Tuesday.

The Delhi Police had originally sought 10-day police custody of Sidhu, who is the prime accused in the seize of the Red Fort which occurred on Republic Day. During the proceedings, Deep Sidhu's counsel had opposed Delhi Police's plea seeking his police custody saying that he was merely "at the wrong place at the wrong time."

However, with the Delhi Police presenting a strong case against the accused, who had been absconding since the January 26 violence evading multiple summons, the Delhi Court decided to remand him to 7-day police custody.

Read: Deep Sidhu, Accused In January 26 Violence Case Arrested: Delhi Police Special Cell

Read: Republic Day Violence: Family Of Injured Delhi Police SHO Welcomes Deep Sidhu's Arrest

Deep Sidhu arrested

Deep Sidhu was arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell on Tuesday morning from Zirakpur in Punjab after he went missing following the violence at Red Fort. The Punjabi actor-singer has been accused of inciting violence and leading protesting farmers with their tractors to breach the Red Fort, where ultimately religious flags were unfurled.

Over the past few weeks, the Delhi Police along with the Special Crime Branch had been conducting raids in Punjab to nab the absconder. Even after he was reported missing, Sidhu regularly uploaded videos on social media via Facebook Lives refuting claims of him being "gaddar" (traitor).

In the Facebook Livestream, Sidhu said, "I am not a gaddar. I didn’t lead people to the Red Fort. This was the decision of the public who had come all the way from Punjab to protest. Nobody was leading them. We hoisted Nishan Sahib at an empty pillar at Red Fort. The National Flag has unfurled high above. We do not fear anyone, and we were fearless during that act because we didn't indulge in violence, we didn't destroy public property, we didn't hit anyone, we didn't involve in any tiff. We just wanted to show the Government that it is a mark our protest in this fight."

Even before the Republic Day violence, the actor had been sent notices by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection to the case registered against Khalistani outfit- Sikhs For Justice under charges of UAPA and sedition.

Read: Who Is Deep Sidhu? Actor-activist accused Of Red Fort Riot Surfaces To Say 'I'm Fearless'

Read: Deep Sidhu Arrested: BJP Says 'culprits Of Republic Day Violence Won't Be Spared'

(With ANI inputs)