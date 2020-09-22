Deepika Padukone's Name In Drug Chats Turn NCB's Focus On KWAN Agency; CEO Dhruv Summoned

The revelations of Deepika Padukone’s alleged chats about drugs has brought the focus on KWAN talent management agency, which handled the actor’s work. After Jaya Saha, the talent manager from the company, whose questioning by the Narcotics Control Bureau opened up a can of worms, and Deepika’s manager Karishma Prakash, now KWAN’s CEO Dhruv has been summoned by the NCB.

KWAN talent agency’s CEO Dhruv is set to be quizzed by the NCB on Tuesday, after sources confirmed on Monday that Deepika Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash had been summoned. Jaya Saha, who is allegedly being considered as a ‘kingpin’ of a drug nexus, has also been summoned for questioning on Tuesday as well.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s former manager Shruti Modi will also be questioned on Tuesday. Both Jaya Saha and Shruti Modi have been questioned by the Enforcement Directorate and Central Bureau of Investigation in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case as well.

Deepika’s chats with ‘K’, asking for ‘maal’ and ‘hash’ had been accessed by Republic TV on Monday.

Here’s the thread of the conversation that took place on October 28, 2017:

At 10:03 AM, (+91-992-------) 'D' writes: K...Maal you have? At 10:05 AM, (+91-961-------) 'K' writes: I have but at home. I am at Bandra... At 10:05, K writes: I can ask Amit if you want At 10:07, Deepika writes: Yes!! Pllleeeeasssee At 10:08, K writes: Amit has. He's carrying it At 10:12, Deepika writes: Hash na? At 10:12, Deepika writes: Not weed At 10:14, K writes: What time are you coming to Koko At 10:15: Deepika writes: 1130/12ish At 10:15: Deepika writes: Till what time is Shal there? K writes: I think she said 11:30 because she needs to at the other place at 12

The development came amid and parallel to the NCB also taking up SAD leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa's complaint about a star-studded 2019 video, where Deepika Padukone and others were present.

Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan are set to be summoned for questioning this week. Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and Sushant’s staff are lodged at the Byculla jail for their alleged involvement in a drug cartel.

