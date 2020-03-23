'Inter-state Borders To Be Completely Sealed, Except For Essential Goods': Delhi Police

To ensure the proper implementation of section 144 in Delhi, inter-state borders of the national capital with neighboring states will be completely sealed by the police, informed MS Randhawa, Delhi Police PRO, on Monday. In an attempt to curb the spread of COVID-19, the Delhi government had imposed section 144 of the CrPC in the national capital on Sunday as the Janta Curfew came to an end. However, the movement of essential goods and commodities will be exempted.

Section 144 imposed till March 31

Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure has been imposed in Delhi from 9 pm on March 22 to midnight of March 31. The order issued by the Delhi police stated that there was a likelihood of community transmission of COVID-19. Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava promulgated the order for maintaining public safety in the national capital.

As a result, assembly of any kind including demonstrations and any social, cultural, religious gathering has been prohibited. Moreover, the organization of weekly markets except for daily necessities and guided tours by private operators has been banned. Also, any individual suspected to have contracted COVID-19 must take requisite prevention and treatment measures.

Measures in Delhi to combat COVID-19

Currently, 28 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Delhi, besides the death of one person. The Delhi government has already ordered the shutting of all educational institutions, cinema halls, weekly markets, and shopping malls. Buses and metros are being disinfected daily. On Thursday, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal stated that only takeaway and home delivery services will be allowed.

Addressing his first digital-only press briefing on Saturday, the Delhi CM observed that the possibility of a lockdown could not be ruled out. Moreover, he announced that those receiving ration from fair-price shops would get 50% extra for the next month.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) issued a press release revealing details about the timings of Delhi Metro for Monday, March 23. The Delhi Metro services will start from 6 am across originating stations of all Lines with a frequency of 20 minutes until 8 am. Only people involved in essential services such as hospitals, police, etc. will be allowed to enter the Metro stations from 6 to 8 am after the production of their identification cards.

Thereafter, the common person can access the trains which will run at normal frequency until 10 am. However, the Metro trains will not be operational from 10 am to 4 pm except for those trains which are on the way to their destination stations. Subsequently, the Metro services will function normally from 4 to 8 pm after which there will be no further services in the day.