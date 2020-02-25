Delhi: CBSE Board Exams Postponed In North-East Delhi Due To Escalation Of Violence

Following the massive escalation of the violent clashes that erupted in areas of North-east Delhi, Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia announced that CBSE has decided to postpone the board examinations which were to be held on February 26 in the North-East district. Yesterday Manish Sisodia had also announced that he had held discussions with Union HRD Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank over the postponing of the CBSE Board Examinations.

After deliberations, CBSE in an official notice announced that the Board Exams for classes 10th and 12th to be held on February 26 have been postponed. CBSE has also released the complete set of schools and centres that will be affected under this notice. Sisodia took to Twitter to announce that all schools in the violence-affected North-East district will remain closed tomorrow as well.

'No Centres in North-East Delhi'

On Monday, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had clarified that there will be no centres in North-East Delhi on Tuesday for the class 12th board examination. The CBSE spokesperson reportedly in a statement said, "It is informed that as per schedule tomorrow there are exams only for class XII in four vocational subjects at 18 centres in West Delhi. There are no centres in the North-East Delhi for exams scheduled tomorrow."

