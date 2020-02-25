Delhi Violence: MK Stalin Calls For Government Intervention; Says 'Democracy Is At Peril'

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President MK Stalin called on the Central government to take immediate action in order to control the situation in Delhi. Stalin's remarks come after violence erupted in certain sections of the national capital over the last two days.

Stalin calls for quick action

The violence in #Delhi has now reached alarming proportions with gruesome attacks on citizens and journalists.



The Union Govt, which controls police in Delhi, must act swiftly to book perpetrators of violence and restore normalcy.



Democracy is at peril. — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) February 25, 2020

In a tweet on Tuesday evening, Stalin stated that the violence had reached "alarming proportions" with multiple attacks on citizens, police personnel and journalists. He added that the Union government, which controls the Delhi police, should take quick actions in order to bring the situation under control and hold those responsible for the violence. Stalin concluded his statement by saying "Democracy is under peril".

10 people, including a police constable, have died since the violence broke out in Delhi on Monday. More than 70 people have been admitted to the hospital because of injuries.

The Delhi government and Home Ministry have held multiple high-level meetings on Tuesday in order to review the situation and ensure that the violence does not spread. However, the violence in the national capital, especially North East Delhi has only increased on Tuesday. Shops have been burnt, multiple vehicles have been burnt and multiple cases of stone-pelting have also been reported.

On Tuesday evening, Section 144 had been imposed in Maujpur, Jaffarabad, Chandbagh, and Karawal Nagar in order to control the crowds, However, visuals from the area showed that the curfew had been breached and protestors had gathered in large numbers.

