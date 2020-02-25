Delhi Violence: Mortal Remains Of Head Constable Ratan Lal Taken To His Hometown In Burari

On Tuesday, the mortal remains of Delhi Police Head Constable Rattan Lal who was martyred in the violence that took place in Delhi were brought to his hometown in Burari, Rajasthan. Head constable Ratan Lal was killed during the violent CAA clashes that broke out in North-East Delhi. Besides head constable Ratan Lal, 4 civilians lost their lives and 105 people including DCP Shahdara Amit Sharma were injured in the clashes. Lal is survived by his wife and three children who have been devastated after learning about his death in the violent clashes.

Delhi: Mortal remains of Delhi Police Head Constable Ratan Lal have been brought to his residence in Burari area. He lost his life during clashes over Citizenship Amendment Act in North East Delhi yesterday. pic.twitter.com/9rzSDTWDgS — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2020

Earlier in the day, final respects were paid to Delhi Police Head constable Ratan Lal after his body was brought to Kingsway Camp in New Delhi. Here a wreath-laying ceremony was held which was also attended by Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal, and Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik.

Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik who gave his shoulder to the constable's coffin expressed grief over the death of the head constable and said, "Head Constable Rattan Lal has made a sacrifice for the nation. We are proud of his sacrifice. We stand with his family."

Violence erupts in North-East Delhi

A day after stone-pelting was witnessed in Delhi's Maujpur area, protesters on Monday, torched at least two houses and a fire tender in the Jaffrabad and Maujpur areas, according to PTI. Stone-pelting was witnessed for the second consecutive day between pro and anti-CAA groups, while heavy police security was deployed to the areas. Violence was also reported from the Chandbagh area in Jaffrabad.

