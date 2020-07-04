Delhi: Drunk Cop Hits Woman With Car; Runs Her Over While Trying To Escape

A horrifying video of a woman being hit by a car has come to light, purportedly from Chilla Village in Delhi. The CCTV footage shows a car hitting a woman and halting momentarily. As the people gathered to check the woman, the car rammed the woman further and ran over her in a bid to escape from the situation.

According to ANI, the Police said that the accused behind the wheels was a sub-Inspector and he was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident. He has been arrested, said the police while assuring that the injured woman is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

ANI has taken to Twitter to post the disturbing video:

The image below shows the car hitting the woman in green coloured clothes, seemingly a saree, while the second image shows the people trying to stop the car or maybe trying to escape from it after the car started running over the lady, the second time. The third image is of the car escaping while the lady was left unconscious and injured after the terrible accident.