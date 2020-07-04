'Word To Word Copy': AAP Accuses Centre Of Copying Delhi Govt's Home Isolation Guidelines

As the Centre revised its home isolation guideline on Friday, Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has claimed that it is a "word to word copy" of the Delhi government's guidelines on the same. In a statement, AAP spokesperson and MLA Raghav Chadha alleged that while the Centre has copied the entire Delhi government guideline, it had also included centrain rules that were scrapped by them in case of Delhi.

"Now, the BJP government has released revised guidelines of the home-isolation which will be applicable across the country. These revised guidelines are a word to word copy of the AAP government''s home isolation rules. The AAP government framed these rules after long discussions with the experts and doctors. If the BJP government eventually had to copy Kejriwal govt''s rules, why did they oppose it earlier?" he said.

The Centre has advised telephonic consultancy to the COVID patients under home-isolation, but the same norms of the Kejriwal government were scrapped in Delhi, he alleged. "Now the question arises that if this system of the Kejriwal government can be applicable for the whole country, then why did the BJP government scrapped it in here?," Chadha said in a statement.

Alleging that the Centre is under 'tremendous confusion', the AAP MLA said that BJP-ruled Centre wanted to create a huge chaos in Delhi to show Kejriwal government in 'poor light.' He went on to accuse the Centre of not consulting any experts before scrapping orders or formulate any order related to COVID-19.

His remark comes even as testing in Delhi was ramped up after the intervention of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Shah has maintained that the Centre stepped in the fight against Coronavirus in the national capital to 'coordinate' between the three municipal corporations, and two adjoining states - Haryana & Uttar Pradesh. However, he had issued a detailed plan on tackling the deteriorating situation of COVID in the capital, after holding number of meetings with Delhi L-G Anil Baijal and CM Arvind Kejriwal. In fact, Kejriwal has also thanked the Centre for its effort and help in the fight against COVID, even as his party members continue to target the Centre.

Health Ministry revises home isolation guidelines

The Union health ministry has modified its guidelines of home isolation to include asymptomatic positive patients in the list of mild or pre-symptomatic coronavirus infection cases. The move comes as a large number of patients continue to show no symptoms but are being detected COVID-19 positive. The guidelines have also stated that patients suffering from immune-compromised status (like HIV, transplant recipients, cancer therapy) are not eligible for home isolation.

Taking into consideration that not every asymptomatic patients have the requisite self-isolation facility at their residence, the guidelines stated that those who are pre-symptomatic and have very mild symptoms can opt for home isolation if they can avoid contact with other family members.

The guideline also added that the patient has to give an undertaking stating being diagnosed as a confirmed/ suspect case of COVID-19, he/ she hereby voluntarily undertake to maintain strict self-isolation at all times for the prescribed period.

