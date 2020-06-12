Delhi HC Directs Release Of 3-month Pending Salaries Of MCD Hospital Doctors

The Delhi High Court on Friday issued an interim order directing the government to release the pending salaries of doctors at the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) hospitals. This comes after north MCD hospital doctors had threatened of a mass resignation or to observe a mass strike amid rising COVID cases if their salaries for the past three months were not paid.

A division bench comprising of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan also issued notices to the Central and Delhi government on suo moto reports related to the non-payment of salaries to MCD doctors. The High Court has asked the Centre, Delhi government, Health Department of the national capital, north MCD and others to file a reply pertaining to the matter and listed it for a further hearing in July.

'Heading towards Corona capital:' HC

Amid the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital, a Delhi High Court bench comprising Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad observed that Delhi is fast heading towards becoming the 'Corona Capital' of the country. Hearing a petition raising concerns about the rate and status of COVID-19 testing, the bench ordered private hospitals that have reserved 20% beds for admitting COVID-19 patients and have ICMR-accredited labs to start conducting novel coronavirus tests on symptomatic or asymptomatic patients seeking admission in the hospital. It impleaded the ICMR as a party so that the details of private hospitals authorized by it to undertake COVID-19 tests can be provided to the court.

The Delhi HC also issued notice to the 23 private labs asking them to file an affidavit as to whether they have been permitted to carry out novel coronavirus tests and if they are facing any difficulties owing to bureaucratic red-tapism. The matter will be heard next on June 18.

