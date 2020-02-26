Delhi HC Says 'will Not Allow Another 1984'; Passes Directions For Safe Passage Of Injured

Amid violence in the national capital that has claimed 20 lives till Wednesday afternoon, the Delhi High Court has cautioned authorities. The bench comprising of Justice S Muralidhar and Justice AJ Bhambhani, while hearing the plea seeking safe passage for injured victims, has said that 1984 anti-Sikh riots must not repeat. The Court has also appointed Advocate Zubeda Begum as Amicus Curiae between victims and authorities. Moreover, the Court directed that District Legal Service Authorities should run 24/7 helplines. The contact numbers of helplines are to be given adequate publicity.

Justice Murlidhar said: "No, no we should never allow another 1984...especially under the watch of the Court and under your (Delhi Police) watch. We have to be very, very alert."

The HC has on Tuesday night heard the matter at the residence of Justice Muralidhar and it was attended by joint commissioner Alok Kumar and DCP (Crime) Rajesh Deo. Delhi government counsel Sanjoy Ghose was also present at the hearing. In midnight sitting, the court asked Delhi Police to ensure safe passage and emergency treatment for injured people stuck in northeast Delhi’s Al-Hind hospital. On Wednesday the HC was informed that 100 people have left their homes and was given a list of injured Delhi Police officers. The Court also directed the Director, Institute of Human Life Sciences, to cater to those who are suffering from trauma.

PM Modi appeals to Delhi's people to maintain peace; reviews situation amid violence

Violence in Delhi, Death toll rises to 20

Violence broke out in several areas in north-east Delhi, on Sunday evening. Clashes began between pro-CAA and anti-CAA groups as both resorted to stone-pelting. The situation deteriorated even as Delhi Police was present at the spot and tried to contain it. Amid the rampant violence, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Union Home Minister Amit Shah met on the prevailing law and order situation in the national capital at noon on Tuesday. Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, Congress leader Subhash Chopra, BJP leader Manoj Tiwari, and other officials also participated in the meeting. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged the people of Delhi to maintain calm and brotherhood and reviewed the current situation.

Subsequently, the Delhi borders were sealed. The Home Ministry deputed SN Shrivastava as the Special Commissioner of Delhi Police (Law and Order). Meanwhile, on Tuesday night, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval visited the DCP North East in Seelampur to review the security situation. On Wednesday, Congress held a meeting on the situation in Delhi and its interim chief Sonia Gandhi demanded the resignation of the Home Minister. As per official records, the death toll for the violence on Delhi street has risen to 20 while 189 people have been reported to have sustained injuries in the clashes. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court (SC) called the Delhi violence "unfortunate", however, it refused to entertain pleas on them. The Delhi High Court said it won't let another 1984 happen in India under its watch while hearing a petition concerning the riots in the national capital.

Delhi Violence: Cong leader Manish Tewari condemns PM Modi, Home Minister Shah's silence