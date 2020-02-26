Delhi Violence: Cong Leader Manish Tewari Condemns PM Modi, Home Minister Shah's Silence

Amid escalating violence in the national capital, Senior Congress leader Manish Tewari on Wednesday slammed the BJP-led Central government over their lack of action on the issue. Taking to the microblogging site Twitter, Tewari said that Delhi is burning and people are being butchered as US President Donald Trump's visits Delhi on Tuesday.

Calling the entire incident as the 'Gujarat Model', Tewari said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national President JP Nadda are silent over the issue.

Home Minister chairs meetings

On Tuesday, sources reported that Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired another meeting over the escalation of clashes that have taken place in northeast Delhi. SN Srivastav who has been appointed as Special Commissioner (Law and Order) of Delhi with immediate effect was also present at the meeting.

As per sources, Home Minister Shah has given a free hand to Delhi Police to bring the situation under control. Sources also suggest that the Home Minister was clear that no one would be allowed to arson or spread violence in the national capital.

Home Minister Amit Shah also chaired a meeting with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Lt Governor Anil Baijal, Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, Congress leader Subhash Chopra, BJP leaders Manoj Tiwari and Rambir Singh Bidhuri in presence of several other leaders.

In the meeting convened by the Home Minister, it was decided to re-activate peace committees in all localities of Delhi. According to sources, the issues of hate-mongering, improving coordination between MLAs and police officials, adequate force deployment and controlling rumour-mongering was discussed.

Violence in Northeast Delhi

In an escalation of tensions in northeast Delhi on Monday, miscreants resorted to violence, torching at least two houses and a fire tender in the Jaffrabad and Maujpur areas. Delhi Police head constable Ratan Lal lost his life and one DCP was left injured during clashes in Gokulpuri.

It was on Sunday evening that clashes erupted between pro and anti-CAA groups, with both the groups hurling stones at each other allegedly in presence of Delhi Police. The Police fired tear gas shells and also resorted to lathi-charges to disperse the protesters.

