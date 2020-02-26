PM Modi Appeals To Delhi's People To Maintain Peace; Reviews Situation Amid Violence

Two days after violence broke out in the national capital, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged the people of Delhi to maintain calm and brotherhood. He has also taken a review of the current situation. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi on Wednesday, said that it is important for the people to restore normalcy. He also said that peace and harmony are central to the ethos. The Prime Minister's appeals come as the death toll in Delhi violence has gone up to 20.

Peace and harmony are central to our ethos. I appeal to my sisters and brothers of Delhi to maintain peace and brotherhood at all times. It is important that there is calm and normalcy is restored at the earliest. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 26, 2020

Had an extensive review on the situation prevailing in various parts of Delhi. Police and other agencies are working on the ground to ensure peace and normalcy. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 26, 2020

Violence broke out in several areas in north-east Delhi, on Sunday evening. Clashes began between pro-CAA and anti-CAA groups as both resorted to stone-pelting. The situation deteriorated even as Delhi Police was present at the spot. Amid the rampant violence, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Union Home Minister Amit Shah met on the prevailing law and order situation in the national capital at noon on Tuesday. Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, Congress leader Subhash Chopra, BJP leader Manoj Tiwari, and other officials also participated in the meeting.

Subsequently, the Delhi borders were sealed. The Home Ministry deputed SN Shrivastava as the Special Commissioner of Delhi Police (Law and Order). Meanwhile, on Tuesday night, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval visited the DCP North East in Seelampur to review the security situation. On Wednesday, Congress held a meeting on the situation in Delhi and its interim chief Sonia Gandhi demanded the arrest of the Home Minister. As per official records, the death toll for the violence on Delhi street has risen to 20 while 189 people have been reported to have sustained injuries in the clashes.

