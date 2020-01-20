'Speak To Me #WithoutFilter': PM Modi's Pariksha Pe Charcha Opener Wins Students' Approval

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with students at the ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020’ annual event. Starting his address, PM Modi said, "Your friend Narendra Modi is once again in your midst. Let me begin by wishing you all a happy 2020." He said let’s begin with the hashtag "without filter" that is trending nowadays on social media and let this discussion also be "free, light-hearted and interesting."

PM Modi said, "Aaj kal ka fashion hai "#withoutfilter", toh humare beech bhi jaise aap apne doston se baat karte hain waise hi halki-phulki baat karenge." (Nowadays it is fashionable to say "#withoutfilter". So, let this discussion also be free, light-hearted and interesting.) After listening to this, the students gave a loud cheer to PM Modi and applauded him. He added, "We may even make mistakes. And, in my case, if I make a mistake the friends in the media will love it too. I cannot make them much happy, but if they feel happy with this, then I become happier."

He also said students should not be afraid of failure and take it as a part of life. "Was told I shouldn't attend Chandrayaan landing as there was no guarantee of success but I needed to be there," he said. Good marks in exams are not everything, he told the students in the interaction. "We have to come out of the thinking that exams are everything," the Prime Minister said. He also shared cricket anecdotes with students, talking about how the Indian team played against the tide and won matches.

Before the interaction, students displayed paintings and artworks to PM Modi. The paintings depict messages like say no to plastic, Fit India campaign, plant more trees, save water. Around 2000 students, teachers and parents are present at the Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi.

