Delhi Govt Refutes MCD's '2098 Covid-19 Deaths' Claim; Asks To Send Details Of Deceased

Amid disparity between the number of Coronavirus deaths reported by the Delhi government and that by BJP-ruled Municipal Corporations (MCD), Health Minister Satyendar Jain has told MCD to send them details of '2098 COVID-19 deaths'. Speaking to media on Friday, he said that if the claims made by MCD is true, then they should send the details of the deceased persons. The Health Minister also clarified about reports of reimposition of lockdown in the national capital.

He said: "Why don’t they send those details to us? Names, age and reports... all details are needed. Ask them for a list of these numbers along with the (COVID19) positive reports of those people. There is no discussion on extension of lockdown as of now."

BJP-led MCD vs AAP govt

In a massive controversy on Thursday, Delhi's BJP-ruled Municipal Corporations (MCD) claimed that the national capital has witnessed over 2000 deaths due to Coronavirus (COVID-19). The mayors of the three MCD- South, North, East have claimed that 1057, 975, and 42 deaths have occurred due to COVID-19 till date. As per Delhi government's bulletin, so far there have been only 984 deaths.

Delhi's Covid-19 cases

In an alarming increase, the national capital has seen 1877 new cases and 101 deaths on Thursday, marking its sharpest 1-day increase. Delhi has also seen 486 new recoveries, taking its recovered tally to 12,731 cases. The national capital's total cases now stand at 34,687 with 1085 fatalities.

