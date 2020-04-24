Delhi LG Clarifies Azaan May Be Carried Out During Ramzaan But Follow Govt Guidelines

As the holy month of Ramzan is set to commence on Saturday, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal appealed to the Muslim community to observe the holy month as per the government advisory issued due to the Coronavirus lockdown. The LG clarified that the video doing rounds regarding instructions by the Delhi Police directing citizens to not recite Azaan is false. He stated that there are no such instructions and disciplinary action has been taken against the erring police officials.

It has come to notice that a video has been circulating in social media regarding instructions being given for not reciting azaan by Police. @DelhiPolice has already communicated that no such instructions have been given and has clarified the same in their advisory. https://t.co/d0NvsK5k5s — LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) April 24, 2020

The Delhi police had earlier informed that Azaan may be carried out in accordance with the NGT guidelines and urged citizens to perform Namaz indoors and have Sehri at home amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

READ | PM Modi Extends Ramzan Greetings, Hopes For 'decisive' Victory Against COVID-19

Leaders of the minority community across the country have urged fellow members to adhere to the lockdown rules strictly throughout the month. The community will not be able to offer congregational prayers in masjids with the lockdown in place and restrictions over any religious gathering also stands. Special arrangements have been made at several places across the country to ensure that the community gets enough fruits and vegetables as they fast throughout the holy month.

READ | Delhi: Jama Masjid's Shahi Imam Urges People To Follow Lockdown Strictly During Ramzan

Shahi Imam of Delhi's Jama Masjid, Syed Ahmed Bukhari on Friday urged the Muslim community to follow the Coronavirus lockdown strictly as the holy month of Ramzan is set to begin from April 24. Bukhari stated that if we follow the government instructions, the country will be able to eradicate COVID-19 soon. The Shahi Imam added that prayers have to be offered at homes and social distancing must be maintained.

READ | Coronavirus Live Updates: India's Cases Soars To 23452, Recovery Rate Increases To 20.57%

Coronavirus crisis in India

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 718 and the number of cases climbed to 23,077 in the country on Friday, with 37 more deaths and 1,684 fresh cases being reported in the past 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry. The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 17,610 as 4,748 people were cured and discharged, and one patient migrated, the ministry said.

READ | COVID-19: Complete Lockdown To Be Enforced In 5 Tamil Nadu Cities Between April 26-29

The country is currently in the second phase of the nationwide lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14 and will go on till May 3.