IB Officer Ankit Sharma Stabbed 400 Times By Multiple People Claim Autopsy Tests: Sources

In a shocking development, the autopsy results of slain Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer Ankit Sharma accessed by sources on Thursday, reveal that Sharma was stabbed more than four hundred times. Forensic experts have stated that stab wounds have been found all over Sharma's body, ripping his intestines apart, as per sources. Delhi police have filed an FIR and named former AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain has been named in the FIR under IPC section 302 for murder.

Delhi Violence: Family of martyred IB officer Ankit Sharma alleges AAP neta's involvement

IB officer stabbed 400 times: Autopsy

Sources further report that Sharma may have been killed by six people in total, as per autopsy reports. Forensic experts have also revealed that Sharma was stabbed continuously for allegedly two-four hours. The IB officer may also have been stabbed after his death, claim sources after his body was found dumped in a sewer in Delhi's Chand Bagh area.

AAP neta Tahir Hussain named in FIR of IB officer Ankit Sharma's murder, under Section 302

Tahir Hussain named in Sharma's murder FIR

A day after AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain's alleged links to IB officer Ankit Sharma's murder surfaced, Delhi police on Friday, named Hussain in the FIR registered in the murder case at Dayalpur police station. Hussian, who has maintained he is innocent, has named under Section 302 of the Indian penal code. Taking immediate cognizance, AAP suspended Hussain from the party pending the investigation into Delhi riots, but AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan claimed Hussain was being framed by a BJP conspiracy.

Shocking: Crates of stones, petrol bombs & chemicals found at Tahir Hussain's factory

IB Officer's family alleges murder-link with Tahir Hussain

On Wednesday, the family of the martyred IB Officer Ankit Sharma alleged that AAP leader Tahir Hussain was behind the attack on the officer stating that Hussain had housed multiple goons at his place. They also alleged that Hussain is in possession of guns, petrol bombs, and swords and that Sharma was allegedly brutally murdered in Chand Bagh by 'outsider goons' brought allegedly by Hussain. Delhi police conducted raids at Hussain's residence and factory on Thursday.

Hussain has denied his involvement and welcomed any investigation into his involvement. Hussain said that he and his family were himself stranded inside his office building and called Delhi police for help saying, "I immediately contacted the police after stone-pelting started on February 24. Around 2 pm a motorcycle outside my house was burnt down. I tried calling the police 4-5 times. After that, I called Sanjay Singhji. Our life was in danger."

AAP's Tahir Hussain refutes allegations against him, says his life was in 'danger'