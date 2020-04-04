Delhi Police Books Over 66,000 People For Violating COVID-19 Lockdown

As many as 66,000 FIRs have been registered against people for violating Coronavirus lockdown in Delhi, Police spokesman MS Randhawa told ANI on Saturday. Besides, 3,350 FIRs have been lodged under Section 188 of IPC and 10,000 vehicles have been seized.

"Delhi Police have registered FIRs against 66,000 people under Delhi Police Act for violating coronavirus lockdown. 3350 FIRs have been lodged under Section 188 of IPC, 10000 vehicles impounded. Around 40 FIRs lodged against the violators of home quarantine," Randhawa said.

Police spokesman MS Randhawa also said that Delhi police is distributing meals to nearly two lakh people and ration to 6,000 families for 10 days with the help of NGOs. In these times of lockdown, the police is also ensuring adequate supply of essential supplies in the state.

The country is observing a three-week lockdown in an attempt to contain the spread of Coronavirus in the country. The total positive cases of COVID-19 in India stood at 3,072 on Saturday.

READ | Amidst Coronavirus Lockdown, Delhi Police Lend A Helping Hand To Women In Labour

READ | Delhi Police Receives Over 1,000 Calls Regarding Lockdown In 24 Hrs

Police to deliver FIRs at doorsteps of violators

In a drive against those who violate the nationwide lockdown in the district, police here will register cases against them and deliver copies of the FIRs at their homes, a senior official said on Saturday. SSP Abhishek Yadav told reporters here that the violators will not be arrested during the first instance, but police will arrest those found to be violating the lockdown for the second time.

Police have started the drive-in every street of the district under which cases will be lodged against those found violating the lockdown restrictions imposed across the country. Meanwhile, two youths have been booked based on CCTV footage after they were found wandering in the streets and the FIRs were delivered to them at their houses, police said.

READ | COVID-19 Crisis: Uttarakhand Police Distribute Free Food To Poor People In Haridwar

READ | COVID-19: TikTok, WhatsApp Under Delhi Police Scanner Over Provocative Videos

(With inputs from ANI)