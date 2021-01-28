Delhi Police Commissioner Writes To Forces For Their Bravery & Restraint Amid R-Day Mayhem

To boost the morale of the Delhi police, Commissioner SN Srivastava on Thursday wrote a special letter to the entire Police Force and appreciated the efforts of the force. More than 400 police personnel were injured while dealing with the tough situation on January 26 as the protestors had gone on a rampage across the capital and the situation had become chaotic.

The letter written by CP Delhi reads that he was very happy with the efforts of the cops. The letter appreciates the efforts of the force while controlling violence and frenzy mob on Republic Day without causing any loss of life.

S N Srivastava also told them that the coming days will be tough and they (the force) have to prepare themselves for the tougher tasks. The force has to maintain patients and courage, Srivastava has said.

"On 26 January when the protestors went on a rampage and the situation was chaotic, you (Police) showed great courage to tackle it. We had all the options to use force, but we remain silent so that we could save lives. Because of the restraint we exercised, we were able to deal with the worst situation. We have faced more ugly situations in past too. Your courage, bravery and cleverness helped us to deal with farmers' protest. Our 394 personnel suffered injuries during this, I went to meet them, we are providing them with all the facilities. The coming few more days will be tougher for us. We will have to be more vigilant for that. We have to keep patience. I thank you for your service," reads the letter.

Here is the letter by the Delhi Police Commissioner:

