Delhi 'essential Services' Will Need To Issue Curfew Passes Amid Lockdown; Details Here

The Delhi Police on Tuesday announced that the employees of private organisations engaged in essential services in New Delhi district may seek their curfew passes from the Additional DCP-1 New Delhi. Taking to Twitter, Police also shared the address where one can issue this pass.

This order comes after the Delhi Police on Monday moved to seal all border pickets in the national capital and said curfew passes will be issued to people associated with essential services as "execution" of the prohibitory orders in the city was "not up to the mark today".

Employees of private organisations engaged in essential services in New Delhi district may seek Curfew Passes from Additional DCP-1, New Delhi.



Address: Office of Additional DCP-1,DCP Office complex, Parliament Street,N.Delhi.@CPDelhi #CurfewPass @LtGovDelhi @DelhiPolice — DCP New Delhi (@DCPNewDelhi) March 24, 2020

To ensure the smooth continuance of essential services, Delhi Police decided to issue curfew passes for goods vehicles driving into the city from the national capital region (NCR) carrying essential items. However, Media persons, will not need the passes and their ID cards will suffice, they said.

The owners of these vehicles will have to collect the passes from the DCP offices in their respective areas and hand them over to the drivers of the vehicles after which they would be allowed entry through the border posts. Strict legal action will be taken against those found violating the prohibitory orders, the police said.

The order comes barely hours after chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in a press conference requested citizens to follow the regime of self-isolation, thereby promising the continuance of essential services.

Media personnel do not require a curfew pass, they will need to carry their identity cards: Delhi Police https://t.co/lArOf0qvqx — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2020

Earlier on Monday, Delhi Police Commissioner S N Srivastava ordered that all border pickets in Delhi be sealed with "immediate effect". All essential services will continue without any hindrance, he said. On Sunday, police imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in Delhi till March 31 in view of the coronavirus outbreak, banning protests, and other gatherings.

