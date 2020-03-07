Delhi Police Seizes And Sends Tahir Hussain's Pistol, Live Cartridges To Forensics

The Delhi Police on Saturday seized a licensed pistol owned by suspended Aam Aadmi Party Councillor Tahir Hussain. The pistol has been sent for forensic tests to ascertain whether it was used in the firing in the recent Delhi violence. 24 live cartridges were also seized and send for forensics testing.

On Thursday, Tahir Hussain was arrested by the Delhi Police for the alleged murder of Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer Ankit Sharma, during the violence in north-east Delhi last week. Hussain was remanded to 7-day police custody on Friday. The Karkardooma Court court had earlier rejected his anticipatory bail plea, observing that nobody had appeared from the accused side.

At least 53 people including Ankit Sharma and a Police Head Constable Rattan Lal have died while around 200 people sustained serious injuries in the violence that raged for three days in north-east Delhi in late February. The violence was sparked after pro- and anti-CAA groups clashed over the contentious law, which quickly turned communal.

Tahir to undergo Narco test?

As a part of further investigations, the Crime Branch will take Tahir to multiple places across Delhi to collect evidence. He has told the cops that he is ready to undergo a Narco test to prove his innocence. He has been booked under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code for the murder of Ankit Sharma. This is one of the 48 cases that is being probed by the two SITs constituted by the Delhi Police Crime Branch.

IB Officer's family alleges murder-link

On February 26, the family of martyred IB Officer Ankit Sharma had alleged that AAP leader Tahir Hussain was behind the attack on the officer, adding that Hussain had housed multiple goons at his place. They also alleged that Hussain is in possession of guns, petrol bombs, and swords and that Sharma was allegedly murdered in Chand Bagh by 'outsider goons' brought by Hussain. Delhi Police had later conducted raids at Hussain's residence and factory and confirmed the presence of petrol bombs and stones.

(With ANI inputs) (Image: PTI)

