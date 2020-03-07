Delhi Violence: Relatives, Friends Of Tahir Hussain On SIT's Target

The Special Investigation Team of Delhi Police is tightening its grip over suspended Aam Aadmi Party Councillor Tahir Hussain and is trying to identify the people who were in regular contact with Hussain on the day of violence. This comes a day after Tahir Hussain was remanded to 7-day police custody. On Thursday, Tahir Hussain was arrested by the Delhi Police after attempting to surrender at the Rouse Avenue court while his anticipatory bail plea was to be heard at the Karkardooma court.

According to a Delhi Police crime branch source, a total of 15 people have been identified so far, to whom Hussain was contacting regularly. However, the motive of conversations has not been cleared so far.

Furthermore, an SIT source apprised about the investigation and stated that the identified people include many relatives of Hussain about them he said that he was only warning them against going into the violence-affected areas. However, the crime branch is not ready to accept the claims

It is expected that the SIT would summon these people on Monday by sending them legal notices. The SIT is also expecting to get some vital information from Hussain in the coming one or two days. Hussain is the main accused in Intelligence Bureau staffer Ankit Sharma's killing during the violence.

Surrender plea dismissed

Minutes before the hearing on his anticipatory bail plea before Karkardooma Court, Tahir had rushed to another district court in Delhi, the Rouse Avenue Court with an application to surrender. In his plea, he had also sought protection for his life and properties during the investigation. The Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate had dismissed his plea for lack of jurisdiction.

Tahir to undergo Narco test?

As a part of further investigations, the Crime Branch will take Tahir to multiple places across Delhi to collect evidence. He has told the cops that he is ready to undergo a Narco test to prove his innocence. He has been booked under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code for the murder of IB Officer Ankit Sharma. This is one of the 48 cases that is being probed by the two SITs constituted by the Delhi Police Crime Branch.

