Delhi Riots: Suspended AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain Sent To 7 Day Police Custody

Suspended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Councillor Tahir Hussain has been remanded to 7-day police custody on Friday. On Thursday, Tahir Hussain was arrested by the Delhi Police after attempting to surrender at the Rouse Avenue court while his anticipatory bail plea was to be heard at the Karkardooma court. Tahir Hussain is one the prime accused in the Delhi riots due to videos and images of his 'riot factory' wherein incriminating evidence including petrol bombs, stones amongst others were found on his building terrace, and has been named in the murder FIR of IB officer Ankit Sharma after having been directly accused by the latter's family.

Read: Delhi Police To Quiz Those Who Helped Tahir Hussain Hide; Stepbrother Asked To Join Probe

Surrender plea dismissed

Minutes before the hearing on his anticipatory bail plea before Karkardooma Court, Tahir had rushed to another district court in Delhi, the Rouse Avenue Court with an application to surrender. In his plea, he had also sought protection for his life and properties during the investigation. The Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate had dismissed his plea for lack of jurisdiction.

Read: Why The Rouse Avenue Court Rejected Tahir Hussain's Plea To Surrender

Tahir to undergo Narco test?

As a part of further investigations, the Crime Branch will take Tahir to multiple places across Delhi to collect evidence. He has told the cops that he is ready to undergo a Narco test to prove his innocence. He has been booked under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code for the murder of IB Officer Ankit Sharma.This is one of the 48 cases that is being probed by the two SITs constituted by the Delhi Police Crime Branch.

Read: Massive: Tahir Hussain Surrenders At Delhi Court, Week After Delhi 'riot Factory' Expose

IB Officer's family alleges murder-link with Tahir Hussain

On February 26, the family of martyred IB Officer Ankit Sharma had alleged that AAP leader Tahir Hussain was behind the attack on the officer, adding that Hussain had housed multiple goons at his place. They also alleged that Hussain is in possession of guns, petrol bombs, and swords and that Sharma was allegedly murdered in Chand Bagh by 'outsider goons' brought by Hussain. Delhi Police had later conducted raids at Hussain's residence and factory and confirmed the presence of petrol bombs and stones.

Read: Delhi Police Arrests Ex-AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain As Court Rejects Surrender Plea