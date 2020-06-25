Delhi Police To Chargesheet Seven More Persons In Connection With North East Delhi Riots

The Delhi Police's Crime Branch is all set to file another chargesheet in connection with the Delhi riots which had rocked the capital. According to sources, this chargesheet will be filed before the Karkardooma court post afternoon on Thursday. A senior police official said that the present chargesheet is related to the riot which took place in Brijpuri area of North East Delhi on February 25.

"A local youth was beaten to death with sticks by an angered mob. He was killed to avenge the murder of another youth," said a senior police official.

A source said that the chargesheet runs into over 300 pages. The Delhi police have around 35 witnesses in the case as proof. The police have circumstantial evidences, crucial testimonies, documentary evidences. They also have mobile and CCTV footages against the accused.

The official said that seven people were arrested by the police. They all have confessed their involvement in the murder. After gathering evidence against them the police decided to chargesheet them. "We will chargesheet seven accused. They are already behind the bars since their arrest," the police said. The police source said that the murder sent a panic wave in the area and fueled communal riots.

The official said that the entire team worked day and night to arrest all the accused. Before filing the chargesheet they took all precautions and legal opinion.

"We didn't leave any stone unturned. Our chargesheet is foolproof. We will prove our case before the trial court," the official said.