Delhi Riots: Third Chargesheet Filed, 12 Arrested For Burning Of 20-yr Old Dilbar Negi

In a major development, the Delhi police on Thursday, have filed the third charge sheet pertaining to the Delhi riots which took place in February 2020. The Delhi police have arrested 12 people in connection to the murder of 20-year old Dilbar Singh Negi, who was burnt alive allegedly by rioters. Sources report that the Karkardooma Court will take cognizance of the issue on June 18. Police have reportedly found an eye-witness account of the incident.

Dilbar Negi case

On February 26, Negi's decapitated and charred body was found in Delhi's Brahmpuri. He had come to the national capital six months ago from Pauri Garhwal in Uttarakhand and was working at a sweet shop in northeast Delhi. Delhi police had arrested 27-year old Shahnawaz in connection with the case and 11 others- based on CCTV footage. Reports state that Negi's neighbour Mohammad Ashfaque too lost his life after being shot, mere metres away from Negi, on the same day.

Two other chargesheets filed

The first chargesheet naming accused Shahrukh Pathan who had allegedly fired on head constable Deepak Dahiya and others on 24 February, was filed by police - on May 1. he police have also named Kaleem Ahmad and Ishtiyak Mallik for aiding Pathan on the spot and sheltering him. Pathan was the first person to be arrested in connection to the riot case. North East Delhi had witnessed bloody riots for 3 days between CAA and anti-CAA supporters, killing 53 in total - including an IB officer and a head constable and injuring over 200.

The second chargesheet was filed on Wednesday, naming suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain in connection with the IB official Ankit Sharma's murder case. The Delhi Police Crime Branch has named Hussain as the main person who had allegedly been instigating the rioting mob, in the Chand Bagh area. Ten persons, including Tahir Hussain, have been charge-sheeted, but Hussain's lawyer maintains that there was no proof convicting his client.

The Delhi violence

Clashes began between pro-CAA and anti-CAA groups as both camps resorted to stone-pelting on February 23 after Shaheen Bagh-like protests started in Jaffrabad and Chand Bagh. The situation deteriorated even as Delhi Police was present at the spot as houses, shops, and buses were burnt. While the Home Minister reviewed the situation on February 24 and 35 - while President Donald Trump visited India, the violence increased killing 53 and injuring over 200.

Delhi CM Kejriwal has offered monetary, medical and home relief to the injured and deceased, while the police have filed 167 FIRs and have arrested or detained 885 people till date. Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Babarpur, Yamuna Vihar, Bhajanpura, Chand Bagh and Shiv Vihar are among the areas mainly affected by the riots. The police have lodged 48 cases and two SITs constituted by the Crime Branch are probing into it.