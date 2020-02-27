Delhi Riots: 'There Are More Peaceful Ways To Solve Issues', Says Sadhguru

Isha Yoga's founder Sadhguru on Thursday reacted to the North-East Delhi riots and stated that there are 'Peaceful and Democratic' ways to settle issues. Emphasising on how India has bigger problems like Poverty, Corruption, Malnourishment and Terror threats, he stated that the nation cannot afford a fight amongst its people.

Whatever the issues there are Peaceful and Democratic ways to settle them. There are big fights for India against Poverty, Corruption, Malnourishment and Terror threats. Do not expend the Nation fighting among ourselves. -Sg #DelhiRiots — Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) February 27, 2020

Taking to his official Twitter handle on Thursday, spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar appealed to all sections of society to maintain calm.

Appeal to all sections of society to keep calm. Our heartfelt condolences to families who have lost their dear ones.This is the time everyone must stand up for peace. In some places,people have shown they can stay united & not let anti social elements disrupt harmony. — Sri Sri Ravi Shankar (@SriSri) February 27, 2020

Violence in Delhi, Death toll rises to 34

The violence that had broken out in North-East Delhi has so far claimed 34 lives and has left more than 190 people injured. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Union Home Minister Amit Shah also held a meeting to discuss the security and law & order enforcement in the riot-affected areas. Subsequently, the Delhi border was sealed and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval was given the charge of the situation in Delhi.

The Congress party had conducted a press conference on Wednesday and demanded Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation for failing to control the riots.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also announced Rs 10 lakh compensation for the families of the deceased and reimbursement for those who lost their houses during the riots.

