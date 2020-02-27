Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Appeals People To 'keep Calm' Amid Violence Claiming Over 30 Lives

Concerning the Delhi violence which has claimed over 30 lives and has left as many as 190 injured, spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar has appealed to all sections of society to maintain calm. The spiritual leader took to Twitter to express condolences to the bereaved families who lost their loved ones in the clashes.

Appeal to all sections of society to keep calm. Our heartfelt condolences to families who have lost their dear ones.This is the time everyone must stand up for peace. In some places,people have shown they can stay united & not let anti social elements disrupt harmony. — Sri Sri Ravi Shankar (@SriSri) February 27, 2020

Amid the Delhi violence, slain Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma's family claimed AAP leader Tahir Hussain and his men behind the brutal killing of Ankit Sharma. The AAP leader has however denied allegations claiming to be a victim and alleged a political conspiracy against him. However, Republic Media Network's report from Tahir Hussain's factory revealed shocking remnants which could have been used in the violence, such as crates full of Petrol Bombs, sacks filled with stones and slingshots as well as plastic bags seemingly filled with chemicals. The Delhi Police on Thursday reached the factory of Tahir Hussain to gather evidence.

Violence in the national capital that began on February 23, Sunday, has so far claimed 34 lives and has left around 190 people injured, as per official figures on Thursday evening. The violence took place in northeast Delhi, amid Donald Trump's maiden India visit as the US President. The violence reportedly started as two groups clashed over the amended citizenship laws and soon turned into a communal riot.

Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and others met to review the current situation. Paramilitary was called in and on Wednesday Delhi High Court stated that it "cannot let another 1984 happen." Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter and urged people to maintain calm and peace. On PM's and Home Minister's orders, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval visited several places and briefed the Home Minister about the situation.

