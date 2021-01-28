Delhi Violence: 9 Cases Transferred To Delhi Crime Branch, Special Cell Takes Over 1 FIR

As the law enforcement agencies continue their crackdown on those responsible for rioting in the national capital on Republic Day, it has been learned that 9 out of the 25 cases registered have been transferred to the Delhi Crime Branch. One FIR has also been transferred to the Special Cell of the Delhi Police while the remaining cases are being investigated by the Delhi Police. Following the horrific scenes of violence on the streets of the national capital on Tuesday, the Delhi Police has booked several farm leaders, holding them accountable for the farmers' tractor rally taking a violent turn.

Farmer leaders including Rakesh Tikait, Yogendra Yadav, and Darshan Pal and social activist Medha Patkar are amongst the 37 people named by the Delhi police in the FIRs on the violence during the tractor parade. Out of these, Rakesh Tikait and Yogendra Yadav have been charged with Section 307 of the IPC which pertains to attempt to murder. Several videos have also surfaced of the BKU spokesperson, in which Tikait can be seen giving instigating speeches ahead of the tractor parade.

Despite the videos, the BKU spokesperson has maintained that the protests were peaceful and claimed no wrongdoing. On Thursday morning, the Delhi Police issued notice to at least 20 farm leaders including Yogendra Yadav and Balbir Rejewal for breaching the agreement with police regarding the tractor rally. They have been asked to reply within three days. Following the rioting in the national capital, two farm unions have also pulled out of the protest against the three contentious farm laws.

Delhi Police exposes farm leaders

Addressing a press briefing on Wednesday, Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava asserted that no one involved in the violence during the farm rally will be spared. Recalling the sequence of events leading up to the tractor rally, he revealed that the farm unions had refused to heed the police's advice on rescheduling the rally. He mentioned that the unions violated several conditions such as sticking to the 12-5 pm timing, farm leaders leading their group of protesters, and the maximum participation of 5000 tractors. Shrivastava stated that militant elements within the farmers delivered provocative speeches a day before the rally itself.

He also accused Mazdoor Kisan Sangharsh Committee leader Satnam Singh Pannu of delivering a provocative speech which led to his supporters breaking the police barricades. Moreover, Krantikari Kisan Union chief Darshan Pal too refused to follow the pre-decided route of the tractor rally. Similarly, the Delhi Police Commissioner disclosed that the farmers with BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait indulged in violence. On this occasion, he put on record that 394 police personnel had sustained injuries out of which some have been admitted to ICU wards.

