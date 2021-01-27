Post Delhi Violence, Uttarakhand Police On High Alert; Security Tightened At Border

The Uttarakhand police have also been alerted after a clash during a farmer's rally in Delhi on Tuesday. Director-General of Police Ashok Kumar has directed SSP Dehradun, Haridwar, Udham Singh Nagar, and Nainital to tighten security at the entrances of the districts. Keeping in mind the security system, agencies have been asked to remain alert. Meanwhile, Delhi Police has detained 200 people in connection with the violence during the farmers' tractor rally in the city.

Violence in Delhi on Republic Day

After 11 rounds of Centre-farmer talks, both failed to reach a mutual decision last week after a five-hour meeting with the associations refusing to agree to the Centre's proposal for suspending the implementation of the aforesaid legislation for one and a half years. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar categorically said that the Union government is ready for another meeting only if the farmers want to discuss this proposal. Thereafter, the protesting farmers had come to an agreement with the Delhi police to hold their Republic Day tractor rally peacefully.

The Delhi Police had permitted farmers to take out the tractor rally on three routes emanating from the Singhu border, the Tikri border, and the Ghazipur border covering 62 km, 60 km, and 46 km respectively. Darshan Pal, Rajinder Singh, Balbir Singh Rajewal, Buta Singh Burjgil, and Joginder Singh Ugraha were asked to coordinate with the police during the rally. Additionally, the Police mandated that a maximum of 5000 persons with 5000 tractors can participate in the Republic Day rally from noon to 5 pm. However, the rally took a violent turn after groups of farmers broke police barricades at the Delhi border to enter the national capital before the allocated time.

