AAP Suspends Councillor Tahir Hussain For Suspected Role In Delhi Violence

Politics

On Thursday, AAP suspended Councillor Tahir Hussain from primary membership of the party pending the police investigation in his suspected role in Delhi Riots

Written By Ananya Varma | Mumbai | Updated On:
AAP

On Thursday, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) suspended Councillor Tahir Hussain from the primary membership of the party, pending the police investigation in his suspected role in the Delhi Riots. This comes a day after AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain's alleged links to IB officer Ankit Sharma's murder surfaced, sources report that Delhi police have named Hussain in the FIR registered in the murder case at Dayalpur police station. 

FIR filed against Tahir Hussain

Hussian, who has maintained that he is innocent, has been named under Section 302 of the Indian penal code. This is one of the 48 cases which is being probed by the two SITs constituted by the Crime Branch in the Delhi violence.

IB Officer's family alleges murder-link with Tahir Hussain

On Wednesday, the family of the martyred IB Officer Ankit Sharma alleged that AAP leader Tahir Hussain was behind the attack on the officer stating that Hussain had housed multiple goons at his place. They also alleged that Hussain is in possession of guns, petrol bombs, and swords and that Sharma was allegedly brutally murdered in Chand Bagh by 'outsider goons' brought allegedly by Hussain. Delhi police conducted raids at Hussain's residence and factory.

