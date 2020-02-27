AAP Suspends Councillor Tahir Hussain For Suspected Role In Delhi Violence

On Thursday, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) suspended Councillor Tahir Hussain from the primary membership of the party, pending the police investigation in his suspected role in the Delhi Riots. This comes a day after AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain's alleged links to IB officer Ankit Sharma's murder surfaced, sources report that Delhi police have named Hussain in the FIR registered in the murder case at Dayalpur police station.

दिल्ली हिंसा मामले में पार्षद ताहिर हुसैन को जाँच पूरी होने तक आम आदमी पार्टी से निलंबित कर दिया है। — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 27, 2020

FIR filed against Tahir Hussain

Hussian, who has maintained that he is innocent, has been named under Section 302 of the Indian penal code. This is one of the 48 cases which is being probed by the two SITs constituted by the Crime Branch in the Delhi violence.

IB Officer's family alleges murder-link with Tahir Hussain

On Wednesday, the family of the martyred IB Officer Ankit Sharma alleged that AAP leader Tahir Hussain was behind the attack on the officer stating that Hussain had housed multiple goons at his place. They also alleged that Hussain is in possession of guns, petrol bombs, and swords and that Sharma was allegedly brutally murdered in Chand Bagh by 'outsider goons' brought allegedly by Hussain. Delhi police conducted raids at Hussain's residence and factory.