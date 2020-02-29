Amul Posts Sombre Appeal On Delhi Violence: "Dilli Aisa Kissi Ne Mera Toda?"

Calling for peace, brotherhood, and harmony, in riot-torn Delhi, India's dairy giant Amul, on Saturday, weighed in on the Delhi violence which has claimed 43 lives as of date. Playing on the hit-Bollywood song 'Dil Aisa Kisi Ne Mera Toda', the butter company showed the Amul girl hunched defensively with a somber face asking 'Dilli aisa kissi ne mera toda'. The national capital is currently reeling in the aftermath of the riots which began on Sunday and lasted through till Tuesday.

Amul calls for harmony amid Delhi violence

The brand which has often commented on major news related to India and at times global politics hailed India for flying back its citizens from coronavirus-hit Wuhan. Commemorating the safe flight of the citizens, the diary giant depicted its Amul girl sporting a nose mask alighting from the Air-India flight along with her fellow Indians saying 'Wuhan se Yahan le aaye'. India had flown back 650 of its citizens from China, along with seven Maldivians in its first Air India flight.

Violence in Delhi, Death toll rises to 43

Clashes began between pro-CAA and anti-CAA groups as both camps resorted to stone-pelting on Sunday after Shaheen Bagh-like protests started in Jaffrabad and Chand Bagh. The situation deteriorated even as Delhi Police was present at the spot as houses, shops, and buses were burnt. While the Home Minister reviewed the situation on Monday and Tuesday, the violence increased killing 43 and injuring over 189. Subsequently, the Delhi borders were sealed and NSA Ajit Doval visited the DCP North East in Seelampur to review the security situation. The Home Ministry deputed SN Shrivastava as the Special Commissioner of Delhi Police (Law and Order) and Delhi CM has offered monetary, medical and home relief to the injured and deceased.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Congress delegation met President Kovind slammed the transfer of Delhi HC Justice S Muralidhar to Punjab amid the Delhi violence hearing. The police have filed 123 FIRs cases and have arrested or detained 630 people to date. AAP has suspended its Councillor, Tahir Hussain, after being named in the IB officer Ankit Sharma's murder.