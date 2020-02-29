The Debate
Congress Slams Delhi Police, Points Out 'no FIRs On BJP's Kapil Mishra, Anurag Thakur'

Politics

Karnataka Congress on Saturday questioned why none of the 123 FIRs were against the BJP leaders Kapil Mishra and Anurag Thakur for their hate speeches

Congress

A day after the 5-member Congress delegation visited the riot-hit areas of north-east Delhi, the Karnataka Congress on Saturday questioned why none of the 123 FIRs were against the BJP leaders Kapil Mishra and Anurag Thakur who had recently given provocative speeches. Questioning the impartiality of the Delhi police, Congress pointed out that the Delhi police reported to the Home Ministry. The death toll in the riots stands at 43 as of date.

5-member Congress delegation to visit riot-hit north-east Delhi as death toll crosses 40

Congress: 'Who is Delhi police working for?'

'SITs nothing but puppets in hands of Amit Shah': Congress leader Sushmita Dev

Congress delegation visits northeast Delhi

Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi on Friday has deputed a 5-member delegation to visit riot-affected areas in northeast Delhi to assess the situation, according to Congress press release. The delegation comprising of senior Congress leaders - Mukul Wasnik, Shathisinh Gohil, Kumari Selja, Tariq Anwar and Sushmita Dev visited the  GTB hospital and interacted with victims admitted to the hospital and their families. The party has incessantly demanded Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation due to police inaction in the riots.

Delhi violence: Sonia Gandhi-led Congress delegation calls on President, submit memorandum

Congress delegation visits President Kovind

On Thursday, a Congress party delegation headed by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi met President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The delegation submitted a memorandum to the President demanding Shah's resignation, adding the riots was a  reflection on the total failure of the Central Government. The Congress has also slammed BJP leader Kapil Mishra for his incendiary speech hours prior to the stone-pelting started on Sunday, demanding his arrest.

Delhi LIVE Updates: Police registers 123 FIRs, 630 detained; death toll crosses 40

Violence in Delhi, Death toll rises to 43

Clashes began between pro-CAA and anti-CAA groups as both camps resorted to stone-pelting on Sunday after Shaheen Bagh-like protests started in Jaffrabad and Chand Bagh. The situation deteriorated even as Delhi Police was present at the spot as houses, shops, and buses were burnt. While the Home Minister reviewed the situation on Monday and Tuesday, the violence increased killing 43 and injuring over 189. Subsequently, the Delhi borders were sealed and NSA Ajit Doval visited the DCP North East in Seelampur to review the security situation. The Home Ministry deputed SN Shrivastava as the Special Commissioner of Delhi Police (Law and Order) and Delhi CM has offered monetary, medical and home relief to the injured and deceased.
 

COMMENT
