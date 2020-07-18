Dharamshala: Tibetans In Exile Stage Protest, Urge Int'l Community To Stand Against China

On Thursday, Tibetans-in exile held a protest against China in Dharamshala and urged the international community to stand up against Beijing which is a "global threat" to freedom. These protests are a direct result of last month's clash on the India-China LAC border that left 20 Indian soldiers martyred. Since the Galwan valley standoff and amid China's continued belligerence and aggression, anti-China protests have broken out in many parts of the world with not just Indians, but members from other countries also standing in solidarity with the pro-Indian and anti-China idea. Such anti-China protests have also been witnessed in Canada's Vancouver.

Amid the protest, Tibetans-in exile were heard sloganeering against the 'Dragon'. Khando, who led the protest, made the remarks against China and the protestors sang the Tibetan and Indian national anthem and observed a minute of silence to register their protest.

"We want international organizations and communities to stand together against China and hold it accountable", said Central Tibetan Women's Association Secretary Tenzin Khando on Friday.

The protest further drew attention of the international community towards the tactics being used by China on the occasion of World Day for International Justice.

"We are here to protest against China and to show how China is a global threat to freedom. We demand the world and international community to support us and collectively stand together against China," Tenzin Khando told ANI. Gonpo Dhondup, the chief of Tibetan Youth Congress said, "This is the kind of silent protest and joint statement given by the five leading NGOs in Dharamshala."

Boycott made in China

While Tibet is said to be an autonomous region of China, in reality it has been oppressed and cut off from the world since China annexed it 60 years ago and forced the Dalai Lama - the spiritual leader of Tibet - into exile in India where the Tibet government in exile now operates from. The demonstrators in New York waved Indian flags, chanted anti-China slogans and were seen holding a banner that read, 'Global movement to boycott Made in China'. Last week another Anti-China protest by Indian Americans, Taiwanese Americans and Tibetans at the iconic Times Square took place.

(With Inputs from ANI)