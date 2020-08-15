Kangana Ranaut: Not supporting PM Modi to join politics; rejected Congress, BJP tickets

Kangana Ranaut has been a vocal supporter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the years, and the actor has now clarified that her support was not linked to any political ambitions. The Manikarnika star stated that her family had links with Congress for many years, and that’s why she was offered to join the party as she became an actor. She added that even the Bharatiya Janata Party offered her a ticket after Manikarnika, but in a response to the trolling for backing the PM, she stated that she had no plans to join politics.

Kangana Ranaut hits out trolls regarding political ambitions

Kangana’s team took to Twitter to ‘set the record straight’ about those who believe that her support for the Prime Minister was because she wanted to join politics. The three-time National Award-winner stated that her grandfather was a Congress Member of Legislative Assembly for 15 years, and that her family was popular among political circles in Himachal Pradesh. She claimed that led to offers every year to join the party, after she became a successful star since Gangster.

Kangana then stated that after Manikarnika, even BJP offered her a ticket. However, she asserted that has been ‘obsessed’ with her work as an artist, and has not given politics a thought. The actor stated that the trolling she was receiving for supporting someone as per her wish as an independent thinker needed to stop.

This is to set the records straight for everyone who thinks I support Modi ji because I want to join politics,my grandfather has been congress MLA for consecutive 15 years,my family is so popular in politics back home that after Gangster almost every year I got offers (cont )1/2 — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 15, 2020

From Congress, fortunately after Manikarnika even BJP offered me a ticket, I am obsessed with my work as an artist and never thought about politics so all the trolling that I get for supporting who I want to support as independent thinker need to stop 🙂🙏 — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 15, 2020

Her clarification came moments after her response to the Prime Minister’s speech at Red Fort on Independence Day. Kangana cited Swami Vivekanand’s statement about transforming India if given 100 energetic men and women, and stated that he would wonder that his disciple PM Modi was enough himself to transform the country.

Vivekananda famously said give me 100 men/women I will change the face of this country, when I see his great disciple honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi I wonder what will Swami say about him? ‘ये अकेला ही बहुत है’ 🙂#IndependenceDay https://t.co/lAhKFSfBPd — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 15, 2020

Kangana is currently at her home in Manali, since the start of the COVID-19 lockdown. She is in the news for being one of the prominent voices seeking justice for Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor had also supported the Republic TV movement #CBIForSSR, seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into his death.

Earlier, her views alleging the unfavourable practices of the industry like nepotism in the wake of Sushant's death received massive support.

