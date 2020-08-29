DRI Recovers 504 Foreign Gold Bars From 8 Passengers At New Delhi Railway Station

504 Foreign gold bars were confiscated at New Delhi railway station by Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on August 29. 8 Passengers have been arrested for illegally smuggling these foreign gold bars via the railway station. The matter is currently being investigated by Directorate of Revenue Intelligence.

The DRI has recovered foreign gold bars from 8 passengers at the New Delhi railway station. The passengers smuggling the gold were traced and detained by the DRI officials and further probe on the matter has been initiated. The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence said that the estimation of the market worth of the 504 gold bars is still in process.

Eight passengers were intercepted at New Delhi railway station & 504 smuggled foreign origin gold bars were recovered from their possession. The eight passengers have been arrested. Further probe underway: Directorate of Revenue Intelligence pic.twitter.com/WFfdosRNod — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2020

This was not the first incident where gold bar smuggling racket was busted. In the past, there have been several instances where gold bars worth crores were recovered from smugglers. Earlier this month on August 15, four passengers arriving from the Saudi airlines were arrested from the Rajiv Gandhi Airport at Shamshabad in Hyderabad. The gold bars seized at Hyderabad airport were worth Rs 45.6 lakhs.

A similar incident occurred in Kerala as well. Lately, the rumours of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan being involved in the smuggling case are surfacing various media platforms. In a recent development on Friday, about 100 Youth Congress workers were cane-charged by police personnel in Wayanad, Kerala. They were staging a protest demanding the resignation of Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan in connection with the gold smuggling case. So far, NIA has arraigned 25 accused out of which 20 persons have been arrested.

