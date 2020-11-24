ED Interrogates Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik's Son Vihang, Seizes Cell Phone And Computer

In a new development in the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raid on Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik's residence, the MLA's son Vihang Sarnaik was taken to ED office and was interrogated for five hours. Moreover, electronic evidence were also seized from the residence of the Sena MLA. The ED acted on a tipoff from the IT department through which a case under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) was registered. According to the ED sources, the seizure of electronic evidence includes computer and Vihang Sarnaik's cell phone too.

Sources stated that the ED was interrogating Vihang Sarnaik with regards to the alleged malicious transactions from foreign locations which are said to be used for investment in real estate deals.

ED raids 10 locations including Sarnaik's

Earlier on Tuesday, the ED conducted multiple raids at 10 locations in Mumbai and Thane including the residence of Pratap Sarnaik. It was stated that the economic offences watchdog was probing the money laundering case linked to a security company TOPS group, its promoters, and related members including some politicians.

Reacting on the developments, Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam has backed the ED for conducting the raids on Shiv Sena MLA and stated, "Shiv Sena leaders are corrupt and they need to be probed." This is despite Congress is in alliance with Shiv Sena and NCP in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

Meanwhile, NCP Chief Sharad Pawar alleged foul play and targeted the Centre. "Instead of answering questions of people, government agencies are being used against political opponents. Our government has completed a year so they now know that they can't come to power here. Hence they are using the power they have in the Centre," Pawar said. Reportedly, Sarnaik has met Sena MP Sanjay Raut after the Central Agency conducted raids on Sarnaik's residence.

Sarnaik is the MLA from the Ovala-Majiwada Vidhan Sabha constituency in Thane. He is also Shiv Sena's Maharashtra Spokesperson and the Communication Leader for Mira-Bhayandar area. Earlier, he was in the news when the Shiv Sena MLA demanded a unanimous resolution in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly for legal action against actor Kangana Ranaut, who he said has "maligned" the image of Maharashtra and Mumbai through her tweets.

