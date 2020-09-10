ED Quizzes Kerala CPM Neta's Son Bineesh Kodiyeri For Alleged Links To Gold Smuggling Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday interrogated Bineesh Kodiyeri, son of Kerala CPI(M) secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, for over 11 hours in the Kerala gold smuggling case. The ED is probing the money trail in the Kerala gold smuggling case and has filed a report in a Kochi court, alleging Bineesh Kodiyeri's role in the Kerala gold smuggling case after his name surfaced in the Bengaluru drug case. The ED told the court that the accused in the Bengaluru drug case were suspected to have assisted those allegedly involved in the sensational gold smuggling case in Kerala.

Bineesh, who appeared before the ED officials at around 10 AM, was allowed to leave his office at 10 PM after completing his interrogation. Emerging from the ED office, Bineesh refused to speak to the media. The ED has also sought extension of judicial remand of three accused in the gold smuggling case, including Sarith P S, Sandeep Nair and Swapna Suresh.

Earlier on September 2, Youth League leader PK Firoz had alleged that Bineesh Kodieyeri, has close links with the drug smuggling accused who was arrested in Bengaluru. "Thiruvananthapuram gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh was detained in Bangalore on June 10. The same day Bineesh has contacted Anoop in Bangalore. Smuggling case investigation officials should take all these into consideration, " he had said. He also alleged that Bineesh had invested money in a hotel business launched by the drug case accused Mohammed Anoop in Kammanahalli in 2015 and demanded a comprehensive investigation into it.

Bineesh in response said that he knew Anoop and his family and the latter had borrowed money from him and some others for starting the restaurant business in Bengaluru some years ago. He had also said he was shocked after hearing the news about Anoop's alleged involvement in drug trafficking. Kerala Leader of Opposition & Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala, also demanded a CBI probe in the matter alleging that there is a clear link between the Kerala Gold Smuggling case and the drug trafficking mafia caught in Bengaluru.

Kerala gold smuggling case

On July 5, customs officials seized 30 kg of gold worth Rs.15 crore at the Thiruvananthapuram Airport from a diplomatic cargo addressed to a person in the UAE Consulate. Sarith Kumar, who worked at the UAE Consulate was arrested in this regard. Reportedly, he told the Customs about the role of Swapna Suresh, an ex-Consulate employee now working as the manager of the Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited.

On August 24, the NIA arrested 4 more persons- Jifsal CV, Aboobacker P, Muhammed Abdu Shameem and Abdul Hameed PM in connection with this case. During the searches carried out at the houses of these accused persons in Malappuram and Kozhikode districts, several digital devices and incriminating documents were seized. So far, NIA has arraigned 25 accused out of which 20 persons have been arrested.

What is the Sandalwood drug racket?

The drug racket prevalent in the Kannada film industry - 'Sandalwood' came to light when deceased journalist Gauri Lankesh's brother - Indrajit Lankesh revealed the involvement of certain actors in the drug menace- naming two actresses who were allegedly not being interrogated due to the supposed political connection.

Police sources claim that drugs being supplied through the ‘dark net’ was detected while raiding the places belonging to a few drug peddlers. Joint commissioner of police (CCB), Sandeep Patil, stated that a notice has been issued to Lankesh summoning him for questioning. Three alleged drug peddlers - M Anoop, Anikha D and R Ravindran have been arrested when NCB conducted raids in the city and seized drugs like LSD, MDM, ecstasy, cannabis worth Rs 1.25 crores which were being supplied to local youths.

