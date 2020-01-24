UP Cong Neta Haseeb Ahmad Prays To Ancestors For Citizenship Documents Amid Anti-CAA Stir

Expressing his helplessness at not being able to procure citizenship documents, Congress leaders Haseeb Ahmad, on Tuesday visited his ancestors' graves praying to provide him with proof of citizenship, according to ANI. Ahmad claimed that his family has lived in India for generations, but do not have documents. Asking for his ancestors' testimony, he asked the government to shift their remains to the detention camps he and his family may allegedly be housed in.

UP Congress leader prays for Citizenship docs

Haseeb Ahmad, Congress: We don't have documents but we've been living in India since generations.We're asking our ancestors to testify that we're citizens of this country.We urge the govt that if we're sent to detention camps then remains of our ancestors be kept there too.(21.1) https://t.co/CmvHfjbCtx pic.twitter.com/KfsvfHAe8J — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 24, 2020

Anti-CAA protests in UP

Violence has been witnessed in Uttar Pradesh for the past weeks against the amended Citizenship Act which has led to the 21 deaths and many injured. Several videos of mobs of protestors attacking police have emerged, while the police too have resorted to lathi-charge, tear gas in several places of protests. UP police have detained 5,500 people and arrested 1100 to date. Several places like Meerut, Lucknow, Bijnor, Rampur, Kanpur, Aligarh, Ghaziabad, Varanasi, Muzaffarnagar, Bareli, Lucknow witnessed rampant violence.

The beginning of violence in UP was witnessed on December 15 when Aligarh Muslim University students who were protesting were allegedly attacked by police using tear gas shells, rubber bullets, stun grenades, pellets, and stones. While police deny these claims, over 17 policemen and 60 students were injured as protestors began to vandalise public property and torch buses while pelting stones. Police have also booked 1000 Aligarh students in connection with the clashes.

UP govt recovers losses from vandals

Moreover, the police have issued notice to over 500 people for allegedly inciting violence and damaging public property and to 'recover losses' as ordered by the Chief Minister. This move by the government was challenged by Bombay High Court lawyer Ajay Kumar in the Allahabad High Court calling it antithetical to the core constitutional values, as per reports. The court has issued a notice to the Yogi government on January 8.

