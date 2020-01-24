The Debate
UP Cong Neta Haseeb Ahmad Prays To Ancestors For Citizenship Documents Amid Anti-CAA Stir

Politics

Congress leaders Haseeb Ahmad, on Tuesday visited his ancestors' graves praying to provide him with proof of citizenship as he didn't have any documents

Written By Suchitra Karthikeyan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Congress

Expressing his helplessness at not being able to procure citizenship documents, Congress leaders Haseeb Ahmad, on Tuesday visited his ancestors' graves praying to provide him with proof of citizenship, according to ANI. Ahmad claimed that his family has lived in India for generations, but do not have documents. Asking for his ancestors' testimony, he asked the government to shift their remains to the detention camps he and his family may allegedly be housed in.

CAA Protests: Akhilesh Yadav alleges 'deaths by UP police's bullets', visits victims’ kin

UP Congress leader prays for Citizenship docs

Owaisi compares UP govt's compensation order to Haryana violence during Ram Rahim's arrest

Anti-CAA protests in UP

Violence has been witnessed in Uttar Pradesh for the past weeks against the amended Citizenship Act which has led to the 21 deaths and many injured. Several videos of mobs of protestors attacking police have emerged, while the police too have resorted to lathi-charge, tear gas in several places of protests. UP police have detained  5,500 people and arrested 1100 to date. Several places like Meerut, Lucknow, Bijnor, Rampur, Kanpur, Aligarh, Ghaziabad, Varanasi, Muzaffarnagar, Bareli, Lucknow witnessed rampant violence.

The beginning of violence in UP was witnessed on December 15 when Aligarh Muslim University students who were protesting were allegedly attacked by police using tear gas shells, rubber bullets, stun grenades, pellets, and stones. While police deny these claims, over 17 policemen and 60 students were injured as protestors began to vandalise public property and torch buses while pelting stones. Police have also booked 1000 Aligarh students in connection with the clashes. 

Police commissionerates won't help law & order, says Mayawati criticizing UP govt

UP govt recovers losses from vandals

Moreover, the police have issued notice to over 500 people for allegedly inciting violence and damaging public property and to 'recover losses' as ordered by the Chief Minister. This move by the government was challenged by Bombay High Court lawyer Ajay Kumar in the Allahabad High Court calling it antithetical to the core constitutional values, as per reports. The court has issued a notice to the Yogi government on January 8.

Reveal your links with SIMI & PFI!: UP CM Yogi Adityanath dares Congress, SP & BSP

Published:
COMMENT
